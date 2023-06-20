Pedestrian critical after incident on SH12, Kaikohe

State Highway 12 was closed west of Kaikohe while an investigation was carried out. Photo / NZME

State Highway 12 was closed west of Kaikohe while an investigation was carried out. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian remains in a critical condition this morning after he was hit by a car on State Highway 12 just west of Kaikohe on Monday evening.

Police, Kaikohe Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance and the Northland Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident just after 6pm on a stretch of highway known locally as Taheke Rd, between Rangihamama Rd and Waimatenui Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, one critical care paramedic and one helicopter were sent to the scene. The patient, who was in a critical condition, was taken by road to Lindvart Park then airlifted to Auckland Hospital.

The highway was closed while a police investigation was carried out. Traffic had to take a long detour via Tautoro, Mataraua and Ōtaua until the road reopened after 8pm.

Senior Constable Jeff Cramp, of the police Serious Crash Unit, said the vehicle involved had swerved in an attempt to avoid the man and ended up crashing in a ditch about 20m further down the road.

The driver remained on the scene so it was not a hit-and-run as had been rumoured.

As of Tuesday morning the man remained in a critical condition in hospital.

The investigation was continuing.

It is understood the incident occurred close to the man’s home. It was after dark in an area with no footpaths or street lighting.



