Windborne, a 1928 schooner based in Whitianga, and Mary of York, a Chesapeake skipjack from Kerikeri, cruise past Abramov's Helena Bay hideaway. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A fleet of yachts, dinghies, kayaks and even a beagle on a paddleboard have sent a clear message to Northland's most powerful Russian investor calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.

At dawn yesterday the Ukraine Peace Flotilla converged on a luxury lodge owned by steel magnate Alexander Abramov at Helena Bay, north of Whangārei.

Flotilla organisers want Abramov, one of Russia's wealthiest men, to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin to halt the invasion.

Since February 25 the war has forced an estimated 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine and caused many deaths.

Environmental group Greenpeace, which took part in the protest, wants the Government to freeze the New Zealand assets of Russian oligarchs, Abramov included, with immediate effect.

Seven vessels from Coromandel, Auckland, Whangārei and the Bay of Islands, led by the historic Whitianga-based schooner Windborne, assembled in Whangaruru Harbour on Saturday evening.

The Ukraine Peace Flotilla makes its way down the coast south of Whangaruru Harbour at dawn. Photo / Peter de Graaf

They left for Helena Bay before daybreak and were joined on the way by several small craft and about a dozen kayaks and paddleboarders.

Many flew yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flags or carried banners stating ''peace now'' or ''freeze Russian oligarchs' assets''.

While the protesters had agreed to a request from local iwi not to come ashore, two nights earlier someone had used seaweed to spell out a message on the beach in front of Abramov's mansion.

It was still there yesterday, mis-spelt but clear from well offshore: ''Stand up to Puten''.

Security at the $50 million lodge has reportedly been beefed up but the only sign of that was a ute parked at the beach when the fleet arrived. Abramov is not believed to be at the property.

The vessels spent almost three hours in the bay. Kayakers and swimmers formed a peace sign in the water.

Helena Bay paddleboarder Carol Armitage, with Puku the beagle, joins the flotilla to show support for the peace movement and the people of Ukraine. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Helena Bay resident Carol Armitage took her beagle Puku out on a paddleboard to join the protest.

She wanted to show her support for the peace movement and the Ukrainian people.

''We don't have any animosity towards Abramov but it's appalling what's happening in Ukraine.''

Ben Tombs sailed from Kerikeri, saying he wanted to raise awareness of the suffering in Ukraine and put pressure on Putin's henchmen.

''Being part of the flotilla is the least I can do. It's all I can do.''

Someone has used seaweed to write the clear but mis-spelled message "Stand up to Puten" in front of Abramov's mansion. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Organiser Thomas Everth, of Whitianga, said publicity generated by the flotilla had amplified calls to end the war and added to a chorus of voices around the world.

New Zealand had a proud history of protest fleets with many people taking part yesterday, himself included, veterans of the flotillas that sailed to Moruroa Atoll in a bid to stop French nuclear testing.

Russell kayaker Tui Allen paddled from Teal Bay, saying she was horrified not just by suffering of Ukrainians but also the ''horrible deaths'' of Russian soldiers in a war they had not chosen.

When she was younger a group of kayakers had stopped a US warship, which may have been carrying nuclear weapons, entering Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

''I've always regretted not being there. I wasn't going to let that happen again.''

The flotilla, led by the historic schooner Windborne, arrives at the Helena Bay mansion of Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov. Photo / Peter de Graaf

While some Helena Bay residents have put up Ukrainian flags, others are grateful to Abramov for the opportunities he has brought to an area where jobs have long been scarce.

Carmen Hetaraka, of Te Uri o Hikihiki, was both taking part in the protest — a sign on his boat said ''stop the war'' — and ensuring no one tried to land on the beach without first talking to iwi.

Abramov had done a lot for the community, he said.

''We don't have a beef with him, but we do with killing. We're all anti-war.''

A Ngawai Bay paddleboarder displays a flag calling for peace in Russian. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Greenpeace Aotearoa programme director Niamh O'Flynn urged the Government to freeze Russian oligarchs' New Zealand assets immediately.

''Our message to Abramov is, 'Use your power for good, and pressure Putin to end this war'.''

She believed targeting oligarchs was the best way of trying to end the war because it targeted the wealthiest people in Russia, and those who could talk directly to Putin, rather than the poorest.

Sunday's protest had another message for Russia's elite: ''We're showing oligarchs they can't hide anywhere, not even at the end of the world.''