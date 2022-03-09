Greenpeace joins flotilla heading to oligarch's Northland hideaway

The 1928 schooner Windborne leaves Auckland as it heads to Helena Bay to lead the Ukraine Peace Flotilla. Photo / Geoff Reid

Environmental group Greenpeace is throwing its weight behind a protest fleet on its way to a Russian oligarch's Northland hideaway.

The Ukraine Peace Flotilla '22 is led by Whitianga-based veterans of the protest fleets that famously sailed to Moruroa Atoll starting in the 1970s in a bid to stop French nuclear testing.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24 and has so far led to an estimated 2 million refugees, has spurred them to return to the water.

The first vessel, a schooner named Windborne, left Coromandel last Saturday.

The fleet is due to assemble at Whangaruru Harbour on Friday and Saturday before sailing to Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov's $50m luxury lodge at Helena Bay, north of Whangārei.

Greenpeace announced this week it would join the flotilla with the veteran protest vessel Vega, which was to leave Auckland on Thursday.

Greenpeace Aotearoa programme director Niamh O'Flynn also called on the government to freeze the assets of Abramov, New Zealand's richest Russian investor, to apply pressure on the Russian government.

''We applaud the Government's announcement of the Russia Sanctions Bill, but if they're serious about using sanctions to pressure Putin, then they must go for the big fish quickly ... Aotearoa has a long and proud history of standing up for peace. We pushed back against the might of the nuclear powers and declared ourselves a nuclear-free zone. Now is a time when we must stand up again.''

The flotilla is hoping Alexander Abramov, the billionaire owner of Helena Bay Lodge north of Whangārei, will pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war. Photo / Greg Bowker

Thomas Everth, another Moruroa protest veteran, expected to arrive at Whangaruru Harbour on Saturday on the 13m cutter Te Taranui.

He said it wasn't clear what ties Abramov had to Russian President Vladimir Putin but as one of Russia's richest men he wielded significant influence.

Even if they weren't Putin's friends, Russia's top oligarchs could stop the war by banding together, Everth said.

It was not yet known how big the fleet would be.

As well as vessels travelling from Coromandel and Auckland he knew of two yachts and some kayakers heading down the coast from the Bay of Islands. He urged more to join the flotilla.

Vega could be delayed due to a mechanical problem but he hoped that would be fixed before Thursday's planned departure.

Plans for Sunday's protest were still evolving but could include an on-shore welcome at Helena Bay settlement or at Ōakura, just north of Abramov's lodge.

Both had road access which meant more people could take part.

The historic schooner Windborne, seen here leaving Whitianga on Saturday, is leading the flotilla. Photo / supplied

Everth said the fleet aimed to raise awareness of what was happening in Ukraine, give New Zealanders a chance to speak out, and send a message to Abramov and his fellow oligarchs about pressuring Putin to end the war.

He ''absolutely'' welcomed this week's announcement of fast-tracked legislation allowing New Zealand to impose sanctions on Russia and individuals linked to the war without having to wait for UN sanctions.

Russia's veto powers at the Security Council meant UN sanctions were highly unlikely.

Everth was also pleased Greenpeace had joined the fleet because the organisation would bring its PR clout and boost coverage of the protest.

News Thursday morning of the ''atrocious'' shelling of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol had only strengthened the flotilla's resolve, he said.

The sailing vessels Windborne and Vega took part in protests against deep-sea oil drilling off New Zealand's west coast in 2013. Photo / supplied

Forbes magazine lists Abramov as Russia's 24th richest man worth about US$5.6 billion (NZ$8.1b).

Abramov's superyacht Titan arrived in the Maldives, in the Indian Ocean, on Monday after leaving a port in Mediterranean Turkey. It is not known whether Abramov is on board.

Reuters reports at least four other superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are now in the Maldives, possibly to avoid sanctions imposed by other countries.

French customs officers have impounded an 88m superyacht owned by Igor Sechin, who heads the energy company Rosneft and is said to be a close ally of Putin.

Abramov made his fortune from steel and mining. He completed the $50 million lodge at Helena Bay in 2016 and has also invested in apartment complexes around the country.

Some neighbours in Helena Bay are displaying blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags but others say Abramov has brought jobs and investment to an area where work is scarce.

Security at the lodge has reportedly been beefed up in recent days.