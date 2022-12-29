Kiwi legends L.A.B are the biggest act playing in Northland this summer, with a headline show at Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei, on February 4, Support will come from the Black Seeds, Katchafire, Troy Kingi & The Promises, Bailey Wiley, AACACIA, Tipene & DJ Jayrasik.

After two summers cancelled by Covid, Northland music lovers are in for a treat with plenty of live music on offer across the region this summer.

Music fans have had their access to live gigs seriously curtailedas Covid lockdowns and restrictions cancelled most events.

The biggest show of the summer will be on Saturday, February 4, when Kiwi heavyweights L.A.B bring their NZ Summer Regional Tour to Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei.

Joining L.A.B will be the Black Seeds, Katchafire, Northland’s Troy Kingi, Bailey Wiley and Aacacia.

It’s the last show of the short tour so the bands should be in fine form for the finale at the stadium.

Meanwhile, what was set to be the second-largest gig of the summer has been cancelled without any explanation.

Ali Campbell, a founding member of British reggae band UB40, was to be headlining his Here I Am tour in New Zealand, with shows scheduled for Palmerston North, Hastings, Hamilton and, on February 5, at Barge Park, Whangarei.

However, the shows have all been cancelled. No reason was given.

But despite that loss, there’s still plenty of other music to keep people entertained in the north.

Salmonella Dub, featuring Tiki Taane headline the big Northern Bass festival at the end of this month, with the event now sold out

December 29-31:

The sold-out Northern Bass is three days and nights of New Year celebrations at Mangawhai. Northern Bass brings together a world-class selection of musicians, DJs and producers to provide the perfect soundtrack for bringing in the New Year.

The lineup includes Salmonella Dub, featuring Tiki Taane; ladi6; Kings, Melodownz; Alix Perez; Sampa the Great and the Upbeats.

December 31:

New Year’s Eve with Nathan Haines is at Plough & Feather Tap Room & Kitchen, 215 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri from 6.30pm to 12.30am on New Year’s Day.

December 31:

The Legacy band will perform at The Duke of Marlborough, in Russell, from 8.30pm.

December 31:

NYE At Wekaweka Community Hall, with performances from 8pm featuring (from Auckland) Giants of Calypso Blues Tom Rodwell & Storehouse.

Kiwi drum and bass band Shapeshifter headline Summerhaze, at Matakana, on January 4.

January 4:

Music lovers looking for their fix of hot tunes this summer can check out Summer HazeMatakana Country Park. The bill is headlined by Kiwi drum and bass gurus Shapeshifter, with support from fellow Kiwis - dub/reggae/soul masters Fat Freddys Drop. Also on the bill is innovative Australian rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Tickets are on sale now from summerhaze.co.nz.

January 4/5:

Amsterdam-based Dutch-New Zealand trio My Baby are returning for an epic 12-date tour of Aotearoa, taking them nationwide from New Year’s Eve right up to early February, including two gigs in Northland. The team of New Zealander Daniel “Da Freez” Johnson (guitar), Joost Sheik van Dijck (drums / vocals) and Cato van Dijck (lead singer and guitar) launched their groove-packed fifth album sake sake sake in April of this year, featuring production by five-time Grammy winner Steve Dub (Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk, Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy) and Dutch duo 22 Ghosts.

My Baby plays Leigh Sawmill on January 5 and Butter Factory, Whangārei, on January 6. For tickets go to Songkick.com.

Amsterdam-based Dutch-New Zealand trio My Baby play in Whangārei on January 6

January 7:

Classics at the Cove Summer series 2023 is on at Tahamoana Angora Goat Farm, 566 Cove Rd, on January 7 from 6pm–10pm.

January 25:

Sneaky Bones & Friends perform at Oneonesix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei, from 7pm–11pm.

January 26:

The Barleyshakes are at Oneonesix, from 7.30pm.

February 2:

Joël Fafard will perform at Oneonesix, from 7.30pm.

February 5:

Rock ‘N’ Rods! is part of the summer series at Tahamoana Angora Goat Farm, 566 Cove Rd, Whangārei on February 5, 3pm–11pm.

February 11:

The Hot Potato Band plays at Oneonesix, 116a Bank St, 7.30pm–9pm on February 11.

February 26:

The Vagabonds play at Oneonesix, 116a Bank St, 6pm–9pm on February 26.



