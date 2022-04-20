There are 38 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Northland today. Photo / Tania Whyte

There are 528 new cases of Covid-19 in Northland today, as the DHB continues to aim to get 90 per cent of the population double-vaccinated.

There are 38 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Northland, according to Northland DHB figures.

Just 88 per cent of Northland's population is fully vaccinated, the lowest in the country, and 69.3 per cent have received a booster.

The number of people who have received one dose has just edged over the 90 per cent mark, at 90.1 per cent.

Jeanette Wedding, the senior responsible officer for Northland's Covid-19 vaccination programme, said the DHB is still aiming to have 90 per cent of the population double-vaccinated.

"Whilst our more recent focus is getting the population boosted and vaccinating our tamariki, we will continue to strive to get to 90 per cent fully vaccinated in Northland."

The best protection against Covid-19 is still vaccination, Wedding added.

Of today's new Covid-19 cases, 295 are in Whangārei District, 181 in Far North district and 52 in Kaipara.

There are 2600 active Covid cases in Northland and 25,207 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Northland.

Today's case numbers are an increase on yesterday's 364. There were 476 cases on Thursday, before the long weekend.

The Northland DHB has a list of vaccination sites here.