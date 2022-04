There are currently 2528 active cases in Northland. Photo / NZME

The Northland District Health Board has reported 364 new cases of Covid-19 today.

These include 215 cases in Whangārei, 117 cases in the Far North, and 32 cases in Kaipara.

There are currently 2528 active cases in Northland.

Thirty-five hospital inpatients have tested positive.

Meanwhile, 24,648 people have recovered.

Visit northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19 to find the nearest testing site or healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19 for rapid antigen collection points.