Outgoing Whangārei MP Emily Henderson reveals violent threats made against her during time in office

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Whangārei MP Emily Henderson says she has been subjected to numerous threats involving “big mobs or individuals” with extremist views. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Northland MP has described being targeted by “extremist” mobs as a politics expert warns the upcoming general election will be “a different campaign” because of similar violent threats made against politicians.

As her three-year

