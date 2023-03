Police at the scene of a reported robbery at the Otaika shops. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An Ōtaika shop has reportedly been robbed this afternoon by a person with a tomahawk.

Police are yet to confirm a robbery, which social media users have said was at Ōtaika Lotto and Post. The shop is currently closed.

Two police cars were at the Ōtaika shops this afternoon, including a dog handler’s vehicle, but there was no sign of the dog or its handler.

Otaika Lotto and Post, where a robbery reportedly took place this afternoon. Photo / Michael Cunningham