The boat stayed well away from the orca but, near Taurikura, the orca started chasing stingrays and suddenly ended up swimming underneath and around the stopped boat, Coetzee said.

He ended up capturing amazing footage of the orca catching the stingrays and eating their liver.

The orca encounter was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Coetzee said.

“I’ve seen them off a boat before but never this close to a boat. The first thing I said when we got back to the car was ‘that’s never going to happen again’.”

Coetzee shared his footage on social media and was disappointed some people misunderstood how the boat ended up so close to the orca.

“People were thinking that we moved that close to them but they [the orca] moved closer to us - we just appreciated the blessing of that.”

The pod of orca in Whangārei Harbour on Tuesday included Funky Monkey, a regular visitor easily identified by his wonky dorsal fin. Photo / Michael Cunningham Photography

Given the orca appear to be hanging around, he encouraged people to be respectful and stay their distance.

Orca Research Trust principal scientist Dr Ingrid Visser was also pleased to see a pod of about six orca in Whangārei Harbour on Tuesday.

Visser was able to identify a number of the animals as Whangārei Harbour regulars, including Funky Monkey and his younger sister Pickle.

Funky Monkey is well-known for his zig-zag shaped dorsal fin, likely caused by a boat strike.

Visser also knows him well after he stranded on a sandbank in October 2020. She was able to keep him safe and hydrated for the 30-minute stranding, until the tide came in enough to refloat him.

“It’s so nice to see him and, after all these years, to know that he’s doing okay. He’s been in the harbour a few times so they’re obviously a regular.”

Visser kept an eye on the orca during the outgoing tide to ensure they did not strand again.

She encourages anyone who sees orca to let the trust know by phoning 0800 SEE ORCA and said people can download a free identification guide from orcaresearch.org to help pick out individuals.

Orca were also spotted in Whangārei Harbour on Wednesday, near the entrance to Parua Bay.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.