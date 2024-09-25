Orca in Whangārei Harbour this week have delighted both experts and nature-lovers alike, putting on a display as they hunt down their favourite food: stingrays.
Whangārei resident Kurt Coetzee said he was still buzzing after a close encounter with a pod of orca on Sunday.
He and fiancee Megan were at McLeod Bay, Whangārei Heads, on Sunday and were just about to dip their feet in the water when they noticed people pointing out orca in the water.
In order to get a better view, they and three other families drove over to Reotahi, where they could see the orca follow the coast out of the harbour.
Coetzee said they then drove down to Little Munroe Bay where a man was just bringing in his boat. On hearing about the orca, the man decided to go back out on the water and offered the on-lookers a ride.