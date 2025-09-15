The open day features a kōrero with Moana Murray and Makareta Jahnke - both artists in their own right - exploring Te Rito Maihi‘s life, teaching and her enduring influence on Māori weaving.
The talk, starting at 10.30am, will also cover her founding of the Kura Aho Weavers Collective in Kaikohe, and the ways her vision continues to inspire new generations of makers.
From 11.15am to 3pm, visitors will be able to watch members of the Kura Aho Weavers Collective work beneath Te Rito Maihi’s work.
Their demonstrations will include the traditional processes of muka, which will show how harakeke flax is prepared to be used for weaving; whatu, which is finger-twined weaving; and whiri, plaiting and braiding.
“This event is a rare chance to experience the continuation of Toi’s legacy in real time, highlighting Northland’s rich weaving traditions and the intergenerational flow of knowledge and creativity,” McMillan said.
Visitors will also be able to explore the latest exhibition in the Wairau Māori Art Gallery, Pae o te Rangi.
This features works by Te Rito Maihi, along with Colleen Waata Urlich, Hemi Macgregor and Gina Matchitt.
The Wairau Māori Art Gallery is in the Hundertwasser Art Centre at Whangārei’s Town Basin.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.