Makareta Jahnke proudly stands in front of one of Toi Te Rito Maihi's master works, ‘Uenuku’. Photo / Nimmy Santosh

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Open day at Wairau Māori Art Gallery in Whangārei honours weaving stalwart

Makareta Jahnke proudly stands in front of one of Toi Te Rito Maihi's master works, ‘Uenuku’. Photo / Nimmy Santosh

A unique open day at Whangārei’s Wairau Māori Art Gallery will weave a picture of late Northland artist Toi Te Rito Maihi.

The Day of Weavers in the Gallery: Honouring Toi Te Rito Maihi will be a free open day on Thursday.

Te Rito Maihi (1937–2022) was a master weaver, artist, writer and educator whose mahi continues to inspire, said gallery director Larissa McMillan.

Her multi-disciplinary practice spanned weaving, tāniko (finger weaving), korowai (cloaks), kete whakairo (patterned baskets), painting and printmaking, all deeply grounded in mātauranga Māori.

She founded the Kura Aho Weavers Collective in Kaikohe, instilling a legacy of skill, learning and cultural connection that lives on today, McMillan said.