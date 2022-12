The water incident was off the coast of Whangaruru. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One person is in critical condition and another is yet to be found after a water incident off Whangaruru.

A police spokesperson said it appeared two people made it back to shore, one of whom was reported to be in a critical condition.

A third person remained outstanding.

Police were initially unable to confirm any further details of the incident.