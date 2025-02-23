Advertisement
One of New Zealand’s most popular DoC campgrounds to dry out

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The Department of Conservation’s popular Uretiti Campsite is getting drainage work so it can still be used after heavy rain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Department of Conservation's popular Uretiti Campsite is getting drainage work so it can still be used after heavy rain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One of the most popular campsites in New Zealand is getting a makeover to help prevent flooding.

Uretiti Campsite at Bream Bay, south of Whangārei, is one of the most popular Department of Conservation campgrounds in the country, hosting 50,000 bed-nights in the 2023-24 season.

The camp is known for its stunning beachfront location, proximity to Auckland and a high rate of returning visitors, said DoC Whangārei operations manager Joel Lauterbach.

But while fishing, swimming and lazing on the beach are popular pastimes for camp visitors, dodging storms is also a consideration.

The campsite has a history of flooding. After severe weather in early 2023 including Cyclone Gabrielle, parts of the campground were unusable due to water pooling, Lauterbach said.

DoC did a hydrological assessment which found the flooding would stop if better drainage was installed.

Lauterbach said the work, estimated to cost less than $100,000, will ensuring the campsite can be used during periods of high rainfall.

Uretiti Campground visitors take advantage of the site's location on a premium east coast beach, where fishing and swimming are on offer if the weather is nice. Photo / NZME
Uretiti Campground visitors take advantage of the site's location on a premium east coast beach, where fishing and swimming are on offer if the weather is nice. Photo / NZME

“By improving the infrastructure, DoC aims to maintain full site availability, supporting both visitor enjoyment and the local tourism economy.”

The work includes installing two subsoil field drains connected to two soak areas excavated outside the camp boundary.

On top of this, three sections of the access road will be fixed and a gravel turning bay will be added to make it easier for cars and caravans to turn around.

The work is expected to start on April 28 after the peak camping season has finished and the campground will stay open, with reduced capacity, until it is completed.

Lauterbach said camp fees for Uretiti will not change due to the infrastructure work but DoC regularly reviews all its prices for bookable facilities.

Prices are currently $15 a night for adults and $7.50 a night for children, with a $10 service charge for those who do not book online.

Campers who want to get in to Uretiti over the peak summer period are encouraged to book early, he said, with bookings for the 2025-26 season opening at 9.30am on May 20.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

