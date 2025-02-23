DoC did a hydrological assessment which found the flooding would stop if better drainage was installed.

Lauterbach said the work, estimated to cost less than $100,000, will ensuring the campsite can be used during periods of high rainfall.

Uretiti Campground visitors take advantage of the site's location on a premium east coast beach, where fishing and swimming are on offer if the weather is nice. Photo / NZME

“By improving the infrastructure, DoC aims to maintain full site availability, supporting both visitor enjoyment and the local tourism economy.”

The work includes installing two subsoil field drains connected to two soak areas excavated outside the camp boundary.

On top of this, three sections of the access road will be fixed and a gravel turning bay will be added to make it easier for cars and caravans to turn around.

The work is expected to start on April 28 after the peak camping season has finished and the campground will stay open, with reduced capacity, until it is completed.

Lauterbach said camp fees for Uretiti will not change due to the infrastructure work but DoC regularly reviews all its prices for bookable facilities.

Prices are currently $15 a night for adults and $7.50 a night for children, with a $10 service charge for those who do not book online.

Campers who want to get in to Uretiti over the peak summer period are encouraged to book early, he said, with bookings for the 2025-26 season opening at 9.30am on May 20.