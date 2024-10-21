Thousands of campers are expected to flock to its popular Northland campsites.
And while many sites are already booked out over the peak Christmas and New Year period, there are still opportunities for those looking to explore Northland’s natural beauty over the upcoming summer period.
Department of Conservation (DoC) campsites offer affordable holiday options in pristine settings, and staff work hard to ensure campers can enjoy the summer season with minimal disruptions, Bronwyn Bauer Hunt, DoC operations manager Te Pēwhairangi (Bay of Islands), said.
“Northland’s DoC campsites have always been a favourite for summer holidaymakers, offering unique experiences from coastal views to tranquil bush settings. We encourage people to plan ahead and book early where possible, especially during peak times and be aware of the rules in place to protect these special places,” Hunt said.
“Our islands have special biodiversity values and are home to threatened plant and animal species, some of which only exist in a few places. Wildfire can be devastating to these native ecosystems and we are very concerned about the threat of pest seaweed Caulerpa.
“A lot of these islands are also pest free so checking your boat for any rodent stowaways and other unwanted pests is vital. Dogs are not permitted on islands managed by DoC as they disturb or threaten wildlife.”
There is a total fire ban on conservation islands in Northland, and anyone who lights an unauthorised fire could face up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $200,000, plus the costs of the damage and putting out the fire.
Its Uretiti Campsite had 50% availability from Christmas onwards, with more space opening up after the peak holiday period.
Trounson Kauri Park and Puketi campsites have plenty of availability through December and January.
And the Otamure campsite is booked out until the end of January, with some availability from February onwards.
Important Information for campers and day trippers
• Fires: Visitors are reminded not to light fires on any of the islands due to the significant risk to local wildlife and ecosystems.
• Biosecurity: It’s vital to follow biosecurity rules to protect these fragile environments – clean your gear and check for pests before visiting. It is illegal to fish or anchor a vessel in the defined controlled area of Te Rāwhiti Inlet to help control the spread of Caulerpa.
• Marine Mammal Sanctuary Bay of Islands: Please respect the sanctuary rules and avoid entering designated safe zones to protect dolphins and other marine life.
• Dogs: Dogs are not permitted at DoC campsites and areas to prevent disturbance or harm to native wildlife.