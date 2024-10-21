“Our islands have special biodiversity values and are home to threatened plant and animal species, some of which only exist in a few places. Wildfire can be devastating to these native ecosystems and we are very concerned about the threat of pest seaweed Caulerpa.

“A lot of these islands are also pest free so checking your boat for any rodent stowaways and other unwanted pests is vital. Dogs are not permitted on islands managed by DoC as they disturb or threaten wildlife.”

There is a total fire ban on conservation islands in Northland, and anyone who lights an unauthorised fire could face up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $200,000, plus the costs of the damage and putting out the fire.

Those keen to get into one of the campgrounds had better hurry though, or risk missing out.

The Department of Conservation is gearing up for a busy summer season at its Northland campgrounds, but its one on Urupukapuka Island, in the Bay of Islands, is already fully booked until mid-January.

Hunt said the Pūriri, Waikahoa and Urupukapuka Island campsites are already fully booked until mid-January, with availability after that.

Its Uretiti Campsite had 50% availability from Christmas onwards, with more space opening up after the peak holiday period.

Trounson Kauri Park and Puketi campsites have plenty of availability through December and January.

And the Otamure campsite is booked out until the end of January, with some availability from February onwards.

Important Information for campers and day trippers

• Fires: Visitors are reminded not to light fires on any of the islands due to the significant risk to local wildlife and ecosystems.

• Biosecurity: It’s vital to follow biosecurity rules to protect these fragile environments – clean your gear and check for pests before visiting. It is illegal to fish or anchor a vessel in the defined controlled area of Te Rāwhiti Inlet to help control the spread of Caulerpa.

• Marine Mammal Sanctuary Bay of Islands: Please respect the sanctuary rules and avoid entering designated safe zones to protect dolphins and other marine life.

• Dogs: Dogs are not permitted at DoC campsites and areas to prevent disturbance or harm to native wildlife.

How to camp responsibly:

• Be prepared – check the latest information on weather, travel conditions, wildlife, walking tracks, and the gear you’ll need before heading out.

• Respect nature – use biodegradable products, and keep your washing away from rivers, lakes, and the ocean to protect local ecosystems. Most camps have a pack in, pack out policy.

• Check campsite rules – understand where to pitch your tent and whether there are fire restrictions before lighting any outdoor fires.

• Plan for waste – not all campsites have waste disposal, so campers should take rubbish with them when leaving.

• Book early – secure your spot at a DoC campsite by booking in advance, especially during peak periods.

• Visit: How to be a low impact camper: camping (doc.govt.nz).