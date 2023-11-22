The Department of Conservation is expecting a summer camping sell-out on Urupukapuka Island in the Bay of Islands.

People wanting to camp at Department of Conservation (DoC) campsites in Northland are being urged to get in quick, with expectations that they will be booked out over summer.

DoC is gearing up to host approximately 60,000 campers over the upcoming summer at more than 300 campsites spread across New Zealand.

Popular holiday destinations include Northland, the Coromandel and Hauraki Gulf Islands, some of which are expected to sell out during the peak summer season.

DoC takes pride in providing affordable holiday options in pristine natural settings and staff have worked hard to address the aftermath of last summer’s cyclone which impacted some campsites across the North Island, DoC’s heritage and visitors director Cat Wilson said.

“DoC’s campsites have long been a fixture of summer holidays for many Kiwis. Although a number are booked out over the busy two-week period, some still have space - and many do if you look to book in off-peak times,” Wilson said.

The cyclone recovery efforts have included repairing water infrastructure, rebuilding internal roads within the campsites, fixing bridges and culverts, repairing toilets, and clearing debris and fallen trees.

“The main impact visitors will experience from last year’s turbulent summer is reduced capacity of around 25 to 30 per cent at some Coromandel and Northland campsites,” Wilson said.

Northland DoC Campsites availability

Puriri Campsite and Urupukapuka Campsite: full from December 25 to the end of the first week of January.

Otamure Campsite: full from December 24 to late January.

Trounson Kauri Park Campsite, Puketi Campsite, Uretiti: all have space available for Christmas/New Year bookings.

However at the Uretiti Beach Campsite, capacity has been reduced from 1000 to 750 visitors. Although floodwaters have receded over the past year, two main pools alongside the ring road appear to be permanent.

DoC advice for its campsites:

Be prepared - learn about the wildlife you’ll see, the best walking tracks, and the gear you’ll need before setting out.

Check out the campsite rules, such as where to pitch a tent and when to boil water.

Look after river, lake and ocean wildlife by using biodegradable products and washing away from water bodies.

All DoC campsites have toilets.

Most campsites have special areas for your cooker, fireplace, or BBQ. Before you light any fires outdoors, check if any fire bans or restrictions are in place at checkitsalright.nz.

Not all DoC sites have waste disposal - make a plan to take your rubbish away with you.

To book in advance to secure a campsite, go to doc.govt.nz.