Owner Chris De’Ath said the aim was to create a fun-filled space for locals and visitors alike.

“It’s cool to be doing something positive and to see something birthed here that’s succeeding.

“At the core of it is that we love creating an experience that people can enjoy. So it’s not all about us, we’re not here to make truckloads of money.”

Bocky Boo Whangārei owner Chris De'Ath said it's been great to see something thriving in the CBD. Photo / Brodie Stone

De’Ath and his family had fond memories of a gelato shop in Darwin that inspired them to bring their version to Whangārei.

While his family’s roots lay in Australia’s Northern Territory and Canterbury, De’Ath thought Northland was the ideal spot for a new business.

“We had a sense that we wanted to do something really cool in the centre of the city,” he said.

“We get a kick out of creating a really cool vibe, and our team buy into that.”

Currently De’Ath employs 12 staff, which at times included his and wife Ruth’s four children Chloe, Kaela, Maddison and Toby.

Chris De'Ath at his store back in 2021, two years after opening. Photo / NZME

De’Ath said they all found their place in the business - whether working in store, helping with franchise fit-outs, business operations or gelato making.

He believed a key part of the business’ success was the consistency of being open seven days from nine till nine.

“[Customers] always know we’re here, and we try to stick to that as best we can,” De’Ath explained.

He said his family were “stoked” to see the business thrive despite early challenges.

Three months after opening, their doors were forced shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had to reinvent the business every lockdown, which yeah, was hard, but we had to learn a lot really quickly to survive.”

And survive they did.

Their Rangiora store opened in 2022 thanks to family friends. Then in April this year another family came on board in Blenheim.

Bocky Boo in Blenheim opened in 2022 and has been thriving ever since.

The Bocky Boo shop in Rangiora has been a welcome addition to the township.

De’Ath said the newest crew to jump on board found the Bocky Boo website and emailed De’Ath just as he happened to be sitting on a Cook Strait ferry headed south.

“I just emailed them and said, ‘I’m going to be in Blenheim in one hour’.”

De’Ath said since the store opened, it has been an even bigger success than their two other stores.

“We’re really keen to just keep putting Bocky Boo’s around the country,” he said.

“Everywhere needs a Bocky Boo.”

