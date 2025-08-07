Advertisement
On The Up: Whangārei scholar Shintaro Fushida-Hardy completes PhD at Stanford

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Former Whangārei schoolboy Shintaro Fushida-Hardy graduated with a Doctorate (PhD) in Mathematics from Stanford University, California.

From the quiet beaches of Whangārei to the halls of Stanford University: Shintaro Fushida-Hardy’s journey has been shaped by talent, curiosity and drive.

The former Whangārei Boys’ High School student recently earned his PhD in mathematics from one of the world’s top universities and says he’s only just scratched

