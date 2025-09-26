“It’s just learning about it that keeps you interested and focused.”
John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said the annual awards was an important recognition of technicians’ skills and their vital contribution in the industries they serve.
The finals process is a rigorous test and the finalists represented the next generation of service excellence in agriculture, construction and forestry, he said.
“Once again, Bryce has shown exceptional technical knowledge, customer focus and ability to solve problems under pressure,” Chandler said.
“He’s keeping our customers moving every day and it’s fantastic to see his talent and hard work acknowledged.”
Dickson was the only Kiwi to take home a trophy in the Australasian awards.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.