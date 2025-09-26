Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On the Up: Whangārei man wins John Deere tractor trophy for historic third time

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Bryce Dickson from Whangarei was once told he would never make a technician - now he has made history as the first person to win an international John Deere trophy three times.

Bryce Dickson from Whangarei was once told he would never make a technician - now he has made history as the first person to win an international John Deere trophy three times.

A Whangārei man has mowed down the opposition with his technician excellence, becoming the first person to win an international trophy for the third time with tractor company John Deere.

Bryce Dickson won the New Zealand Agriculture and Turf Service Technician Award at the John Deere Australian and New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save