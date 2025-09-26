“It’s really mind blowing and exciting, and I love it. It’s a great competition to be involved in.”

His win is a significant achievement for someone whose high school career adviser said he wouldn’t succeed as a mechanic.

Fortunately, Dickson ignored that advice and worked in the automotive industry before transitioning to agricultural machinery during the Global Financial Crisis.

While he wished he had started in the agriculture industry straight from school, Dickson was praised for his commitment to continuous learning, keeping up with the latest technologies and his contact with customers.

“Getting out in the field and working on machines, interacting with customers, is much better than being stuck in a workshop,” he said.

“We’ve now got integrated displays and autonomy is coming out now. It’s awesome to see and learn about and, and I really love it when the new tech comes out.

Stephanie Gersekowski from John Deere (pictured left), Bryce Dickson from Brandt Whangarei, and John Pervan from Brandt Australia and New Zealand, are cheering Dickson’s historic win.

“It’s just learning about it that keeps you interested and focused.”

John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said the annual awards was an important recognition of technicians’ skills and their vital contribution in the industries they serve.

The finals process is a rigorous test and the finalists represented the next generation of service excellence in agriculture, construction and forestry, he said.

“Once again, Bryce has shown exceptional technical knowledge, customer focus and ability to solve problems under pressure,” Chandler said.

“He’s keeping our customers moving every day and it’s fantastic to see his talent and hard work acknowledged.”

Dickson was the only Kiwi to take home a trophy in the Australasian awards.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.