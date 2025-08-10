Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Whangārei creative agency Bigfish celebrates 20 years

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Bigfish directors Tristan “TT” Tuckey and Tara Grant proudly celebrate the creative agency's 20th birthday.

Bigfish directors Tristan “TT” Tuckey and Tara Grant proudly celebrate the creative agency's 20th birthday.

Northland creative agency Bigfish is celebrating 20 years of successful business, punching above its weight for the “little agency up north”.

Bigfish provides full creative services for businesses from its Whangārei headquarters, including branding, design, websites, digital marketing and videography across New Zealand.

It was set up in 2005 by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save