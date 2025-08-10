“A creative agency was new up here and we helped people to understand what great creative can achieve. There was undoubtedly a gap in the market at that time.
“It’s been awesome to see more creative businesses launching in Whangārei over that time too. We’ve helped create an industry with local talent and it’s positive to see more and more talent in the north.”
Bigfish has been privileged to work with many successful Northland businesses over the past 20 years such as Culham Engineering, Donovan Group, Top Energy and United Civil Construction, Tuckey said.
It also helped launch new brands like electric boating company Naut, raw pet food company Better Better and fuel importer Channel Infrastructure.
As well as serving local business the “little agency up north” punches above its weight working with a range of well-known brands including Auckland Transport, KiwiRail, GIB and Mastercard, Tuckey said.
Bigfish is now owned by Tuckey, his wife Narrelle and new director Tara Grant, who also came home to Northland after working abroad.
It has 17 team members based in Whangārei with a network of contractors across the country.
Bigfish marked its 20th birthday with an event in Whangārei for key customers on July 31.