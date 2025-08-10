“A creative agency was new up here and we helped people to understand what great creative can achieve. There was undoubtedly a gap in the market at that time.

“It’s been awesome to see more creative businesses launching in Whangārei over that time too. We’ve helped create an industry with local talent and it’s positive to see more and more talent in the north.”

Bigfish has been privileged to work with many successful Northland businesses over the past 20 years such as Culham Engineering, Donovan Group, Top Energy and United Civil Construction, Tuckey said.

It also helped launch new brands like electric boating company Naut, raw pet food company Better Better and fuel importer Channel Infrastructure.

“Our relationship with Channel Infrastructure goes back to the Refining NZ days in the mid-2000s when I was often behind the lens taking photos on site,” Tuckey said.

“Since then, we’ve worked with the Refining NZ team on a wide range of projects including internal comms, documenting major projects, community engagement, health and safety induction videos, and then through their transition and rebrand as Channel Infrastructure.

“They’ve been a big part of our story.”

Bigfish is also extremely proud of its creative work on the Whangārei District: Love it Here! brand and the inception of the Whangārei Fritter Festival, which both came about just before the 2011 Rugby World Cup to help promote the city, Tuckey said.

Other highlights include rebranding Whangārei District Council and working with community organisations like Save the Kiwi, Northland Rugby and the YES! Campaign for Hundertwasser.

It is now helping to launch a Living Hundertwasser campaign at Kaurinui, near Kawakawa.

There have been a few updates since Aaron Moore, Tristan Tuckey and Scott Brookes set up Bigfish in 2005. Photo / NZME

As well as serving local business the “little agency up north” punches above its weight working with a range of well-known brands including Auckland Transport, KiwiRail, GIB and Mastercard, Tuckey said.

Bigfish is now owned by Tuckey, his wife Narrelle and new director Tara Grant, who also came home to Northland after working abroad.

It has 17 team members based in Whangārei with a network of contractors across the country.

Bigfish marked its 20th birthday with an event in Whangārei for key customers on July 31.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.