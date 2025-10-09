She left the sport aged about 17 and got into leisure marching when she was 63, initially joining the Kaipara Marchers.

Hutchings’ past experience with marching proved valuable for marking out displays and she soon took over the coaching of the Kaipara-based team, as well as starting a Whangārei team, Northern Star.

The Northern Sassy Squad are a recent addition to leisure marching, forming in Whangārei about six months ago, due to Northern Star having too many members.

“Our motto is fun, fitness and friendship. There are high standards – every team does a five-minute display and it’s good for the mind to remember your steps,” she said.

“Even though we’re not strictly strict like the competitive teams, you still want to look good out there.”

Northern Star, whose members are all aged over 50, soon had too many ladies involved, so the younger Northern Sassy Squad was formed about six months ago, Hutchings said.

This team will be marching at the Maritime Festival in Whangārei this weekend and will travel to Tauranga for the North Island event on October 18.

Whangārei’s Purple Reign leisure marching team in action at the Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.

Hutchings said any team who want to be involved in an event are welcome and there is no need to qualify.

It can also be as social as people want, with the North Island event set to include a large dance party at the end.

Annie Joass, leader of another Whangārei team, Purple Reign, said the focus on fun, fitness and friendship means hundreds of teams want to be involved in each event.

The success of leisure marching has left Whangārei a victim, as Purple Reign were successful in a bid to host the 2029 nationals but have since had to turn it down because the city does not have a large-enough venue.

Joass said while Kensington Stadium is big enough for the marching displays, it does not have the space to hold enough bleachers for the 1000-plus spectators expected.

The Kaipara Marchers leisure marching team formed about 14 years ago and are still going strong.

All leisure marching events are indoors, to prevent them being rained off, she said.

Joass said while missing out on the nationals was a loss for Whangārei, travelling to events is something Purple Reign embrace.

“We don’t mind going to other places – it would’ve been a labour of love to have it here.”

Joass said she also embraces the fun, fitness and friendship offered by leisure marching.

“It’s good for fitness and really good for keeping the brain functioning.

“We have a lot of fun as a team and I also love the discipline of it.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.