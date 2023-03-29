The Northland Tuis marched proudly in Wellington recently for the 30-year celebration of Leisure Marching in New Zealand.

A group of Northland leisure marching enthusiasts marched their hearts out during a special celebration of the sport recently.

Ten women from the Northland Tuis Leisure Marching Team appeared at Wellington’s TSB Arena to display their marching skills as part of the 30-year anniversary of the Leisure Marching in New Zealand national event.

The 2023 bonanza was made up of 75 teams of eager ladies in groups of between four and 20 marchers, with most featuring eight to 10 people.

Northland Tuis marching team member Lesley Haslar has been marching since she was a teen and with Tuis for seven of its 13 years.

Haslar said the trip had been full of fun, fitness and friendship, with only one day featuring the strong wind synonymous with the capital city.

“As usual, it was such a fun trip away together, with the weather mostly kind to us, with only one day showing us ‘Windy Wellington’,” she said.

“We did okay in representing our part of Northland - perhaps not our best, but it still looked good and received great applause.

“Wellington is a super city to visit, and many of us made the most of the free travel on public transport using our Gold Cards, especially as our accommodation was in Upper Hutt.”

The last event the team attended was the Central Sapphires Display Day held at Tokoroa Events Centre Hall last June, where teams from 19 North Island towns and cities came together to display their unique marching styles.

According to Leisure Marching in New Zealand, more than 100 teams make up Leisure Marching in New Zealand, with an excess of 1000 marchers.

The website dedicated to the leisure sport said teams were made up of “mature” ladies who met at various non-competitive events hosted by local teams around the country for a day of ‘past parade’ marching, individual team routines and a final all-team ‘serpentine’ or ‘maze’ march.

Teams can be formed by any number of people “keen to march, enjoy fitness, friendship and fun”.

There is no national body, with the hosting of all major events – the North Island and South Island events and the nationals - all decided by delegates from each team.

The Northland Tuis Leisure Marching Team practice every Thursday from 5:15pm to 7pm at the Kerikeri Primary School Hall, Kerikeri.

For more information, call Maree on 021 0292 5782.