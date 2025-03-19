Whangārei’s Purple Reign leisure marching team in action at the Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.

It’s a uniquely Kiwi sport and leisure marching is making a big comeback with Northland teams taking part in the Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.

And with more women taking the sport up, the Leisure Marching Nationals will be held in Whangārei in 2029.

Whangārei’s Purple Reign and Kerikeri’s Northland Tui leisure marching teams were among those in the Leisure Marching National Finals in Palmerston North.

At the end of the event, Purple Reign won the rights to host the 2029 Leisure Marching Nationals, which will bring more than 1000 marchers to Whangārei for three days.

A Purple Reign spokesperson said the economic benefit to Northland will be massive.