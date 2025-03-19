Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Leisure marching on the rise in Northland

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Whangārei’s Purple Reign leisure marching team in action at the Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.

Whangārei’s Purple Reign leisure marching team in action at the Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.

It’s a uniquely Kiwi sport and leisure marching is making a big comeback with Northland teams taking part in the Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.

And with more women taking the sport up, the Leisure Marching Nationals will be held in Whangārei in 2029.

Whangārei’s Purple Reign and Kerikeri’s Northland Tui leisure marching teams were among those in the Leisure Marching National Finals in Palmerston North.

At the end of the event, Purple Reign won the rights to host the 2029 Leisure Marching Nationals, which will bring more than 1000 marchers to Whangārei for three days.

A Purple Reign spokesperson said the economic benefit to Northland will be massive.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘‘We are a newish team, having only formed two years ago, and are already making our mark as a team to watch. Fun fact, four of our marchers work at Bush Road Medical Centre.

The Purple Reign leisure marching team, from Whangārei, that took part in the recent Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.
The Purple Reign leisure marching team, from Whangārei, that took part in the recent Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.

“Many of us marched in our childhoods and teens when marching was a massive sport throughout NZ especially in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

“Now with the competition side of marching not so popular many women have gone back to the sport through the non-competitive branch of leisure marching.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“At the most recent Nationals there were over 70 teams participating under the banner of fun, fitness and friendship.

“Since the formation of Purple Reign in 2023 we have marched at Nationals in Invercargill 2024, North Islands in Taupō 2024, several march-outs in Auckland as well as the Hikurangi Christmas Parade 2023 and 2024 years and local festivals.

“This year we are fundraising for North Islands in Tauranga.”

The Northland Tui Leisure Marching Team say they had an amazing experience at the non-competitive nationals finals.

“What an experience for all the ladies.

“The event was hosted by the Imperial Guards with a welcome from Wiremu and Trieste Te Awe Awe. The announcer, Brian Yanko, did an excellent job throughout the event,“ a spokeswoman said.

The Tui Team leisure marching team from Kerikeri that went to the recent Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.
The Tui Team leisure marching team from Kerikeri that went to the recent Leisure Marching Nationals in Palmerston North.

For more information go to http://www.leisuremarching.org.nz/

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate