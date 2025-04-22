Tina Darkins and her sons Harry (left) and Rory, pictured at the Town Basin, have achieved academic and professional success.
NZME has launched On The Up – a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Northern Advocate journalist Jenny Ling speaks to a Northland family who have strived to succeed.
An inspiring Northland family who went through the local school system have gone on to achieve lasting academic and professional success.
Mum Tina Darkins and her sons, Rory and Harry Darkins, who are formerly of Whakapara, all attended Hikurangi School at various times.
Tina went on to Kamo High School and the boys later attended Whangārei Boys’ High School.
While Tina and Rory have also completed PhDs in their respective nursing and psychology fields, Harry gained a Bachelor of Education and Psychology at the University of Waikato and is now a teacher in Auckland.
Tina said she was “very proud”.
“All Northlanders going through the local school system can do well if they have drive, willingness and perseverance,” she said.
“You’ve got to have drive, you’ve got to be inspired to keep going.”
After her schooling, Tina did a degree in nursing and then trained at Whangārei Hospital.
At the age of 21, she travelled to England where she lived for 12 years, working mainly at Wembley Stadium, running medical services for big concerts such as Live Aid, and sporting events like soccer and boxing matches.
“There were 400 casualties in a day easy, there was never a dull moment.”
Tina also did her master’s degree in the hospice setting and her PhD was completed in 2010 through AUT Auckland in the field of health and social services.
The Northland-based study looked at success factors for not-for-profit community organisations.
Tina credits her success to having a healthy self-belief.
“I just kept going,” she said.
“I thought ‘I can do that’.
“You’ve got to make a decision to do it and stick to it.
“It’s not always easy, there are always hiccups and learnings and growth on the way.
“But it’s building resilience and doing what you need to achieve your goals – and not letting anything get in the way.”
Tina, who is the manager of the Forget Me Not centre in Tikipunga, said her Phd outcomes included meeting the community need, overcoming funding insecurity, having a board, management and staff that work together for the good of the organisation, and never losing sight of the organisation’s mission and purpose.
These outcomes had been integrated into the day-to-day work at Forget Me Not, a daycare service for adults of all ages who had disabilities, were elderly and frail, and those with memory loss and head injuries, she said.
