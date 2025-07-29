Tamati Astle and Michelle Wilson-Astle are working on a project to restore declining tuna (eel) populations and educate children and adults of their importance. Photo / Jenny Ling
A Far North couple has hatched an ambitious plan to restore a declining native species while educating generations of Northlanders.
Michelle Wilson-Astle and her husband Tamati Astle, from Taheke, are leading a multi-faceted project to protect local tuna (eels), restore the waterways and local awa (rivers), and educate childrenand adults about their importance.
Their kaupapa, called Te Hokinga Tuna, will be grounded in mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge encompassing culture, values, traditions and worldviews).
“The waters are one of the most important elements; without water, we can’t do anything,” Wilson-Astle said.