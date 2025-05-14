She said Levi was a dedicated and hard-working cadet, who was committed to being the best he could. Walker said Levi also being an Air Training Corps (ATC) cadet gave him a unique perspective and “We’re happy to share him with ATC.”

Kaitāia St John Hato Hone cadet Levi Ashwell (front) shows the form that saw him named as the top youth Drill cadet in the country at the organisation’s youth national competition recently.

“He spent the four months before [the championships] training and he really knows his drill. I’m just absolutely chuffed at his win, and it really reflects all the hard work he put in,” she said.

Walker said that for his age, Levi is very mature and extremely calm in situations that might scare many.

Levi, who now teaches Drill and first aid to his fellow cadets, said the win took him a little by surprise but he was confident he had put in enough training beforehand to do well.

He got into St John initially through his grandmother Val McGregor, who runs the St John Hato Hone Caring Callers programme.

“Nana took me along with her, and at first, I wasn’t that keen really, but it’s now my passion in life and I get so much out of it.”

He said being a St John Hato Hone cadet was a lot of fun and also taught some invaluable life skills, including the best first aid training around.

And Levi has taken to the training well and hopes to soon be made a Corporal.

“It’s a bit different from say sport, as we focus on so many different things. you get some broad life skills, get to learn some amazing abilities that will last you your whole life. And with the best first aid training around that can take you to some unexpected places, including on the sidelines at sporting events and to social and community events.”

Kaitāia St John Hato Hone cadet Levi Ashwell practising drill while the body’s Youth Division manager Paula Walker looks on.

Levi’s first aid training has already proved invaluable, as he is credited with helping save the victim of an accident near Kaitāia College, which he attends.

Levi said he was walking home from school when a volunteer firefighter he knew called him over to the accident scene. The patient had high clinical needs and Levi helped to monitor them and make them comfortable, while also securing the scene then handing the patient over to ambulance staff when they arrived.

“First aid is such a great skill to learn. You can literally save lives with it and it’s a really empowering skill to have. It makes you prepared to handle those critical situations and helps you to stay calm in situations that can easily get out of control.”

It also taches discipline and respect, he said.

Levi is hoping to set up at School Medical Action Response Team (Smart) at Kaitāia College so his fellow students can learn first aid too.

While Levi is loving the learning and training opportunities he gets with St John Hato Hone, he has some advice for other youth considering giving it ago.

“St John is not for everybody, but if it is for you, it will take you to some amazing places and you 100% will get so much out of it that will set you up for life. I love it and I’m having such a good time with St John and ATC.”