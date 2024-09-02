The Whangārei District Army and Air Cadet units have to find new premises by the end of October.
After around 20 years at Whangārei Airport, the Whangārei Air Cadet and Whangārei District Army units are on the lookout for a new home that will allow them to continue to support youth.
The changes come as Northland Emergency Services Trust (Nest) plans to move into the facilities - leaving the No 20 Air Training Corp (ATC) and Army cadets five weeks to find something that will meet their needs.
The groups - part of the New Zealand Cadet Forces (NZCF) - provide military-style leadership, personal development opportunities and adventure-based training for youths aged between 13-19 years.
Ex-cadet and support committee member Sharlene Knox said the land lease was terminated by Whangārei District Council and requires the group to relocate their premises by October 31.
“You can see on the kids’ faces that they actually enjoy being there.”
“We’ve had cadets that have overcome public speaking - it’s helped [them] with so much.”
Knox said it’s a group that leaves the youths who attend “empowered” and with a sense of pride.
A recent ImpactLab Goodmeasure Report found the operating costs of the NZCF Annual Training Programme results in a $2.10 return for every $1 invested.
This was calculated on elements like reduced risk of addiction, violence and mental illness, as well as measurable improvements for youth self-confidence, leadership and social skills.
The hope is to keep providing that social return via new facilities that meet their minimum needs - such as two classrooms, bathrooms, toilets, somewhere to parade, secure storage, a secure display, offices for volunteers and kitchen facilities.
The NZCF Whangārei are looking to sublet or join in with other community organisations that may be looking for a similar base.
The groups train on Thursdays between 6pm and 9.30pm and occasionally use the base for the week or weekends for special training events.
It may end up being a temporary home until they find something more permanent, Knox said.
Knox said they were determined to make the best of their situation and have reassured cadets and families that it is “business as usual”.