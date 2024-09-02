It’s one of the largest youth groups in Whangārei, with 50 cadets on the books between the two units, as well as eight officers and support staff.

Knox said what they offer is “really valuable” to Whangārei.

Aside from learning drills, first aid and more, the groups also attend camps, Anzac services, and help out with the RSA and other local events.

Youths who lack direction and others with learning difficulties are taught discipline and thrive off the routine offered, she said.

“You can see on the kids’ faces that they actually enjoy being there.”

“We’ve had cadets that have overcome public speaking - it’s helped [them] with so much.”

Knox said it’s a group that leaves the youths who attend “empowered” and with a sense of pride.

A recent ImpactLab Goodmeasure Report found the operating costs of the NZCF Annual Training Programme results in a $2.10 return for every $1 invested.

This was calculated on elements like reduced risk of addiction, violence and mental illness, as well as measurable improvements for youth self-confidence, leadership and social skills.

Cenotaph guard cadet Katy Statham of the Air Training Corps at an Anzac Day dawn service in Whangārei in 2019. Photo / Tania Whyte

The hope is to keep providing that social return via new facilities that meet their minimum needs - such as two classrooms, bathrooms, toilets, somewhere to parade, secure storage, a secure display, offices for volunteers and kitchen facilities.

The NZCF Whangārei are looking to sublet or join in with other community organisations that may be looking for a similar base.

The groups train on Thursdays between 6pm and 9.30pm and occasionally use the base for the week or weekends for special training events.

It may end up being a temporary home until they find something more permanent, Knox said.

Knox said they were determined to make the best of their situation and have reassured cadets and families that it is “business as usual”.

“I think the importance of this programme is for our kids to have something to aspire to.”

If you have any suggestions, you can contact the committee at whangareicadets@gmail.com.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.