Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Old boys remember: Carruth boarders go down memory lane after Whangārei Boys' High School announces closure

By
13 mins to read
Carruth House boarders in 1969 including Steve Herbert who attended the school from 1965-1969. Photo / Supplied

Carruth House boarders in 1969 including Steve Herbert who attended the school from 1965-1969. Photo / Supplied



In the wake of the recent announcement that the Whangārei Boys' High School boarding hostel Carruth House will be closing at the end of the year, the Northern Advocate has caught up with some of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate