Competitors jockey for the winning position race two of the day, the Marsden Marine Supplies Maiden 1600m. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Whangārei Racing Club Bream Bay Business Day was jam-packed full of action as 10 races kicked off the first Saturday meeting of the Ruakākā winter season.

The day's races were Marsden Metals Group Ltd Maiden 1600m, Marsden Marine Supplies Maiden 1600m, Marsden Cove Dental 2yo 1200m, One Tree Point Motel Bream Bay Cup 2100m, Trigg Construction 1600m, Brian From Lion 3yo 1400m, Aotea Electric Northland 1200m, Daltons 1100m, MWIS Lawyers Bream Bay Sprint 1400m, and lastly the Bream Bay Painting 1600m.

Standout performers were Jasmine Fawcett and her filly Deploy who came in first place in the juvenile race after maintaining a strong gallop to hit the line ahead of race favourite Pacific Dragon, holding out Mighty Bright for third.

The race was marred after first starter Lady Deb clipped the heels at the rear of the field during an early rush for positions. Her rider Andrew Calder fell and was knocked unconscious. He was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital for further treatment.

Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was trackside in Ruakākā to catch the day of racing prowess.

Jasmine Fawcett crosses the finish line on her horse Deploy in first place in the Marsden Cove Dental 2yo 1200m. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Race Manager Bear Morgan, a shareholder in Deploy, delights in Fawcett and Deploy's win in the juvenile contest. Photo / Michael Cunningham