Oakleigh crash: Two people transported to hospital, second crash in Mata diverts traffic

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Police say there was delays on State Highway 1 following a two-vehicle crash this morning. Photo / NZME

Police have advised that both lanes south of Whangārei are now open following a crash earlier this morning near Oakleigh.

However, traffic is being diverted around a second crash on the northbound lanes near Mata.

No one was injured; however, the crash involved a vehicle carrying a horse float.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported just after 9.15am.

“Southbound traffic is flowing, but police are advising all motorists to take care on the roads and allow additional time to reach your destination this morning.”

Two people have been transported to hospital after suffering moderate injuries following the Oakleigh crash.

Traffic was backed up several kilometres in both directions after the two-vehicle collision, which occurred after 6am.

A large truck was blocking the road for some time, police said.

Motorists were advised to avoid travelling on State Highway 1 between the North Mangapai Intersection and Mata.

It had caused “major delays”, police said.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

