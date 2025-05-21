Police say there was delays on State Highway 1 following a two-vehicle crash this morning. Photo / NZME

Police have advised that both lanes south of Whangārei are now open following a crash earlier this morning near Oakleigh.

However, traffic is being diverted around a second crash on the northbound lanes near Mata.

No one was injured; however, the crash involved a vehicle carrying a horse float.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported just after 9.15am.

“Southbound traffic is flowing, but police are advising all motorists to take care on the roads and allow additional time to reach your destination this morning.”