Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

NPC Rugby: Tom Robinson named captain of the Semco Northland Taniwha

5 minutes to read
New Semco Northland rugby captain Tom Robinson is promising fans plenty of fireworks in this year's NPC. Photo / Michael Cunningham

New Semco Northland rugby captain Tom Robinson is promising fans plenty of fireworks in this year's NPC. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Feisty Tom Robinson never shies away from a challenge, both as a player and a leader on and off the field.

The combative loose forward will captain the Semco Northland Taniwha in this year's Bunnings

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei