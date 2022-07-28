New Semco Northland rugby captain Tom Robinson is promising fans plenty of fireworks in this year's NPC. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Feisty Tom Robinson never shies away from a challenge, both as a player and a leader on and off the field.

The combative loose forward will captain the Semco Northland Taniwha in this year's Bunnings Warehouse NPC and the glint in his eyes points to what he wants from his players — a brand of rugby that consistently wins them games.

Leading the Blues for a few games in Super Rugby Pacific added to the much-needed experience required to marshal the boys in Cambridge blue and he didn't mince his words when asked what Northland fans can expect this season.

"We've got the best fans in the world, no doubt about that. Our fans follow us through thick and thin. We promise there are good times to come," Robinson said.

Northland Taniwha and the region as a whole mean a lot to the 27-year-old from Kerikeri and donning the captain's armband would be pretty special for the big man with a quick turn of pace.

He reckons not a whole lot will change with the added responsibility.

"Probably just trying to keep a gauge on where we are at, and where that momentum is at during games, and then coming up with a plan with other leaders in the team how we deal with it.

"We've got a really great mix of boys, really impressed with the standard they've come up with this year. The boys are in a great nick, have a great attitude and culture to not only have fun but to get better, too."

Northland has named two All Blacks, Jack Goodhue and Ofa Tu'ungafasi, and 10 debutants among a largely predictable side that also features the evergreen Rene Ranger and returnees Matt Matich and former skipper Matt Moulds.

Moulds played in Major League Rugby in the US and returned to Whangārei in June.

Previous Northland captain Jordan Olsen has withdrawn from this year's NPC.

The new NPC format will see all 14 teams playing for one title for the first time since 2010 and Robinson is excited by playing teams Northland doesn't usually face.

"We're with the big boys now. It's going to be a massive challenge for us but we are up for it."

Northland open their NPC campaign against Taranaki in New Plymouth on August 7 then return home to face Waikato at Semenoff Stadium six days later.

Taniwha head coach George Konia said being from Northland and having had Super Rugby experience under his belt, Robinson was the right choice as captain.

"As a captain, you need to lead by your actions and we know that Tom will do that for us. Because he's got good knowledge of the game, he can talk to the players, referees -

so that relationship is also really important.

"He's a natural leader. We offered him the captaincy and he graciously accepted the role.

Having said that, we have a leadership group in the team so the responsibility and pressure will be shared amongst the group."

On Tu'ungafasi's interest to feature for Northland, Konia said: "He heard good things about Northland rugby, about some of the things we've put in place, he loved the connection to the community and obviously is friends with some of our Northland boys so he asked a few questions and he liked what he heard.

"The exciting thing is he could potentially be training with us sooner rather than later and once he's here training and is available, then could potentially open up a playing spot for him with the Taniwha this year. He's an All Black and has got a lot of experience on and off the field."

Evergreen Rene Ranger will again entertain Northland rugby fans during this year's Bunnings Warehouse NPC. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Like Robinson, he is content with the mix in the squad.

Among the debutants are hooker Bruce Kauika-Petersen who featured for the Wellington Lions for a number of years, Hurricanes outside back Josh Moorby and halfback Lisati

Milo-Harris.

He is the son of former Northland coach Richie Harris and has been part of the Blues Super Rugby campaign this season.

Centurion Ross Wright is the most experienced player for the Taniwha, having played 118 games for the side.

Konia said some of the younger players coming through, academy players and those who have been in the Northland rugby system for a while, would continue to be developed as a way of future-proofing the team.

The immediate focus is to start the first match next weekend on a high.

"Taranaki had a good season last year so they're going to be high in confidence. They've had a few changes to their squad and so have we, so it's going to be a good battle," Konia said.

"It's a new competition this year so we get to play a lot of teams that we might not have played in the past. If you want to do well in this competition, you've got to prepare each week and have the mindset to go there and win.

"We're in a good position with regards to our conditioning. We've got a mindset of winning. Our goal is to build each week."

Josh Goodhue, Sam Caird, Jaycob Matiu, Sam McNamara, Rob Rush, Sam Nock, Johnny Cooper, Dan Hawkins, Rivez Reihana, Kalani Going, Blake Hohaia, Tamati Tua, Pisi Leilua, Jone Macilai, Coree Te Whata-Colley and Brady Rush are among the regulars in the side.