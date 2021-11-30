NorthTec needs to see vaccine passports before people can enter its facilities

Vaccination passports will be needed to enter NorthTec facilities from Friday, when the traffic light system comes into force.

Anyone going onto any NorthTec campus in Northland or Auckland will need to show proof of Covid vaccination status from Friday, when the new Covid Protection Framework - or traffic lights system - comes into force.

At the red light level under the framework, which comes into force in Northland on Friday, all students and visitors to tertiary education premises across Aotearoa New Zealand must be fully vaccinated and able to show proof of this using the My Vaccine Pass system.

This includes current students, potential students and contractors to any of the sites.

Reception areas and other public spaces such as the inquiries and enrolments office, student library and on-site cafes will require proof of vaccination to be shown before people can be admitted.

As well, any potential learners attending for interviews for study next year are must also be vaccinated. Zoom or phone interviews may be available for those who cannot come to NorthTec.

NorthTec's Raumanga, Future Trades (Dyer St, Whangārei) and Kaitaia campuses will remain open until Friday, December 17, with a process for providing proof of vaccination status before admittance. The Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Dargaville campuses will close on Friday.

The Ministry of Education has announced that polytechnic staff must have had their first vaccination by December 3, and their second by January 17, to be able to come onto any tertiary site.

Other rules applying at the red level include wearing masks or face coverings indoors, with 1m physical distancing observed, and continuing to scan in using QR codes. These rules will continue to apply while the region is at red.

Most NorthTec study programmes finish this week. For those that have been pushed out due to the effect of lockdowns, unvaccinated students will be able to complete their studies remotely.