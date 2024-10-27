Northpower’s 60,000 Whangārei and Kaipara electricity customers will share $18 million in payouts as the company gives out its annual bonus.
Consumers will receive $15.8 million in pricing discounts and a further $2.2 million distribution payment thanks to Northpower and Northpower Trust. This is an increase of $1.7 million on last year and the sixth year in a row that the discount has increased.
The Northpower Pricing Discount is made possible with the support of the Northpower Electric Power Trust, which owns Northpower on behalf of Northpower’s consumer beneficiaries connected to the Northpower electricity network.
Northpower Trust said it was satisfying to see Northpower’s consumer beneficiaries continuing to benefit from the consumer ownership model that since 1993 has returned over $278 million to electricity consumers in these areas. .
Northpower Trust chairman Phil Heatley welcomed the discount because it flows back directly to electricity consumers in both districts.