“We know how much people appreciate discount because we hear from our consumers when we see them in the community,” Heatley said.

Most residential and business customers connected to Northpower’s electricity network will benefit from a discount that will be calculated on their individual usage. The payment will be different for everyone this year and will be made in two separate payments of up to $149.89 inc GST, the first in November and the second in May next year.

The splitting of the payment this year is an interim step as the payments are moved out to May annually from 2026. This change to payment timing is required to align the discount to the network pricing year, which runs from April to March.

“We are very pleased that the ongoing success of Northpower enables us to offer this discount back to Northpower’s consumer owners. We know what a difference it makes to so many households, especially in today’s climate,” Northpower chairman Mark Trigg said.

Northpower Electric Power Trust is distributing a further $2.2m to its consumer owners this year, meaning every connected customer will also receive a one-off sum of $35 (GST exempt) in the November-December payment.

The discount and the one-off trust distribution will be shown as credits on customers’ November or December electricity bills and will benefit over 60,000 customer connections on the Northpower network.

To qualify, consumers must have an active network connection as of November 1 for the first payment and May 1, 2025, for the second. Full details of the eligibility criteria and how the discount is calculated are available on Northpower’s website northpower.com.



