Northpower: tidal flooding causes power outage in Whananaki North

Flooding in Whananaki North is the cause of a power outage experienced by residents this morning. Photo / Northpower

Northpower has implemented a power outage in Whananaki North as a safety precaution while they assess tidal flooding in the area.

Parts of Whananaki North Rd, Rockell Rd and Matapiko Rd had their power switched off due to flooding in the area shortly after 9am today.

A Northpower spokesperson said they had crews in the area currently assessing the situation. They urged anyone in the area to treat lines as live at all times.

Northpower hoped to restore power in stages – which could take up to three hours.

"Due to flooding we have had to isolate and area due to safety precautions," the spokesperson said. "Thanks for your patience while we undertake this work."