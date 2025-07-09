MetService says heavy rain is on the way for Northland. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

MetService says heavy rain is on the way for Northland. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Northlanders are being told to brace for heavy rain across a 16-hour timeframe.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the region, spanning 6am tomorrow through to 10pm.

“A front preceded by a strong, moist northerly flow moves east across the country on Friday and Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain and gales to many areas.”

Between 80mm and 100mm of rain was forecast, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm an hour on Friday afternoon and evening.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible,” MetService said.