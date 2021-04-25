Northland's road death toll now 14

Seven people have died on Northland road just this month, prompting police warning for drivers to be at their very best. Photo / File

Seven people have died on Northland road just this month, prompting police warning for drivers to be at their very best. Photo / File

A person has died after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Kaitaia - the seventh to die on Northland's roads so far this month.

The death, on Friday night, was the seventh fatal crash in Northland in 23 days, and takes the region's road toll for 2021 to 14, compared to 13 at the same stage of 2020.

The death came just hours after Northland police urged people to be at their very best or stay off the road this Anzac Day holiday weekend.

Police said a person died after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on State Highway 1 at Awanui about 11.35pm on Friday.

The person was transported to hospital after the crash, but later died. A second person sustained moderate to minor injuries in the crash. Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash between a car and bike at the intersection of SH15 and Marsden Point Dr about 6.45am yesterday.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Seven people have now died in 23 days on Northland roads and police have dubbed April a "tragic, tragic" month.

On Friday police issued a stern warning to motorists to be at their very best and if not, stay off the road.

"We want you to drive as safely and carefully as you can. If you're not prepared to do that then we don't want you on our roads," acting Northland road policing manager Steve Dickson said.

Four of the seven deaths this month have been motorcyclists.

Dickson described the lives lost on the region's roads this year as tragic and avoidable outcomes inflicting unnecessary grief on their families.

"They were all caused by someone making a mistake on the road. The smallest of mistakes, like not giving way or not looking properly, can have the most tragic outcome."

The fact four fatalities in April were motorcyclists - all men, three in their 50s - was a painful reminder for motorists to look out for the vulnerable group of road users, Dickson said.