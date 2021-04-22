Northland news in brief: Fatal crash at Ruakākā

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash at Ruakākā yesterday.

A person died and three others were seriously hurt following a two-vehicle crash involving a truck in Ruakākā yesterday around 4.30pm. Two people seriously injured in the accident on Pokapu Rd near the intersection with One Tree Point Rd were airlifted to Starship hospital in Auckland. A third person in a moderate condition was taken to Whangārei Hospital by ambulance. Three St John ambulances, two Northland Rescue Helicopters and the Ruakākā Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the emergency. The serious crash unit investigated the scene to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Lucky Lotto winners

Two tickets sold in Northland were among 10 nationally that won Lotto second division prizes on Wednesday. The tickets were sold at Corner Cardz N Magz, in Whangārei, and on My Lotto in Northland, and each won $17,801 with Lotto second division. However, the ticket sold on MyLotto also won Powerball second division taking their total winnings to $22,789. The winning Lotto numbers were 1, 18, 23, 33, 37 and 38, with the Bonus Number 34 and Powerball number 7. The winning Strike numbers were 1, 23, 38 and 37.

Gorge open

The Mangamuka Gorge will be open to traffic for Anzac weekend. An NZTA spokesperson said the decision was to support local communities and visitors to the region. A single lane will be open to light vehicles travelling either direction through the Gorge between 8am and 6pm on April 24 to 26 only. Vehicles will queue and travel in small convoys every 15 minutes or so.

Meth charges added

A Northland man already in custody for allegedly shooting at a police officer has now also been charged with making methamphetamine. The 31-year-old, who is already facing charges relating to an alleged kidnapping in Paihia, made his first appearance in the Kaikohe District Court on April 20 on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and possessing precursor materials for making the class A drug. He is due back in court by audio-visual link on May 4. The man is also jointly charged with Cayne Brown-Martin, 22, and Billy-Joe Witehira, 35, with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of a shotgun in relation to an incident at the Paihia ASB on November 30. He faces one extra charge of kidnapping as well as two charges of wounding with intent to cause bodily harm, another charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one charge of using a firearm against police. The latter charge arose from an incident when police called at his home while investigating the alleged kidnapping. He has interim name suppression on the earlier charges.

Names released

Police have released the names of three motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Northland this month. Noel Phillip Cooper, 58, from Northland died in a crash on Far North Rd in Te Kao on April 4. Cooper was a dedicated and hardworking trustee of Mohinui Marae in Waiomio, south of Kawakawa. A week later Andrew Gavin Forlong, 54, from Kaitaia was riding with a friend on April 11 when his bike left Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd at a right-hand bend, then went down a bank and through a fence before coming to rest in trees about 6m below the road. Police later located him deceased after his friend raised the alarm he was missing. On April 15 Shane Allen Harnett, 58, from the Coromandel District died when the motorbike he was riding was hit by a car at the intersection of Marsden Point Rd and State Highway 1 in Ruakākā.