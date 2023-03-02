A slip on Northland's rail line from the air. Photo / KiwiRail

The damaged rail line connecting Northland and Auckland is likely to remain closed for at least 10 to 12 weeks.

Between Swanson and Whangārei, around 50 slips on the line were caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Some of these slips are still being assessed, KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said.

“Our track teams have been busy clearing vegetation, repairing damaged rails and replacing culverts and we are still working through detailed engineering assessments for significant slips and flood-damaged bridges.”

Work is beginning this week on clearing a 35,000 cubic metre slip across the road and rail line near Tahekeroa, west of Puhoi.

A slip on the line to Northland being cleared. Photo / KiwiRail

“This will require building a large, temporary earth bund [a berm or ridge of compacted earth] so that the slip can be cleared safely, then a permanent earth bund and significant drainage improvements to help prevent future slips,” Sivapakkiam said.

The line between Woodville and Hastings in Hawke’s Bay was expected to stay closed for the next three to four weeks, and the Hastings-Napier line for months.







