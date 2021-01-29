Northland's Peter Poharama: 'Father figure' to Kerikeri youth mourned

Kerikeri's Peter Poharama was a father figure to many. Photo / Supplied

A "humble, inspirational" man who dedicated much of his life to helping Kerikeri youth and who became a father figure to many has died aged just 44.

Peter Poharama died at Auckland Hospital on Friday after a medical event, leaving behind a wife and three children — and countless young people to whom he gave a sense of purpose and belonging.

Poharama and his wife Tiana set up what was originally called There's A Better Way Far North to fill a void in the town, organising sporting and creative events to give youth positive diversions, comradeship, fun and opportunities.

It started with basketball tournaments and eventually morphed into a youth drop-in centre offering after-school activities in the Kerikeri Domain pavilion.

When the building was damaged by arson in 2016 Poharama was undeterred, continuing to organise regular events despite not having a base.

The group was later renamed Mai Lyfe, short for "Leading Youth Forward Everyday".

Mai Lyfe members were a regular sight at public events around the Bay of Islands, helping with set-up, catering and cleaning up. The money raised helped pay for more youth activities.

Poharama was also a keen DJ who went by the name DJ Flame.

Waipapa event promoter Jackie Sanders described him as a "humble and amazing man" whose death at a young age was "utterly devastating".

He mentored youth around the Mid North in basketball, ran almost daily rippa rugby sessions and was an inspiration to many youngsters.

When there were problems with youths hanging around in Kerikeri, he was part of a group looking for solutions.

"He was always on the side of the kids. He'd say, 'They need things to do, they need activity, they need people that care about them'. That was always where he started from," she said.

"He had a very humble way of connecting with young people and they really respected him. It's a huge loss for the community but an ever bigger loss for Tiana and his family."

Sanders hoped someone would step up and help his wife "carry on their amazing mahi".

Kirsty Grant, a trustee of community group Our Kerikeri who also knew Poharama because one of her sons had been involved with Mai Lyfe, said she was devastated for his family's, and the community's, loss.

"He was a father figure to so many kids who needed a little bit extra — maybe because they didn't have a father, or they just found life a bit tricky."

Poharama was farewelled with a service at Kauhanga Marae in Peria on Monday and buried at Patungarau Urupā in Taipā.