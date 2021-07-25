Northland's NorthTec construction graduates already working in industry

NorthTec's construction trades graduates, including Cess Tanenui; Kauri Beattie; Tutor Anthony Beet; Dhylin Tavoi and Jordan Toki, have all found work with local companies.

A group of young Northland trades graduates are all working in the industry in the region, after successfully securing jobs while training at NorthTec.

Seven learners from tutor Anthony Beet's Level 3 construction programme all gained jobs working for Northland building companies.

The young men completed the New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills – Carpentry while studying at NorthTec's Future Trades campus in Dyer St, Whangārei.

The programme prepares learners for apprenticeships or jobs by teaching them the theory and practice underpinning construction - including reading drawings, performing calculations and understanding carpentry terminology.

Teaching takes place by working on a variety of practical, hands-on projects, and graduates leave with a thorough knowledge of health and safety, compliance and regulatory requirements in the trades sector.

Jordan Toki, aged 17, has enjoyed working for a Whangarei-based house building company since February. He started his studies in July 2020, and impressed his tutor so much that in the summer holidays he was offered a job helping with campus maintenance at NorthTec.

Toki was then offered a job by Concrete Homes, and is now busy working in the current building boom. He was able to continue his studies while working, enabling him to complete his qualification last month.

He has now gained a formal apprenticeship with his employer, and will next study for the New Zealand Certificate in Carpentry (Level 4). This programme is specifically designed for apprentices in the construction industry, and is delivered by NorthTec at Future Trades and managed by ITAB (Industry Training Association Building). Students complete block courses at NorthTec, along with on-the-job training from their employer, over the four years of their apprenticeships, developing a comprehensive knowledge of the industry.

"I'm loving it. It's all good – I'm doing everything you would do when building a house. The course was really good – it got me all started up and I knew a decent amount of stuff when I started working," Toki said.

He already had some construction experience when he started at NorthTec, as he has uncles who work in the building trade. For other people, he recommends starting with the New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 2) – Construction, to gain some basic skills, and then moving on to the Level 3 qualification.

A further six students from the same course also gained employment in the construction industry while studying, making tutor Beet proud of their progress.

"These lads are a great example of students who are really keen to learn and get ahead. Their employers have recognised their potential and taken them on to develop them and give them more training while they work," he said.