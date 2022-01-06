Northland's mercury readings this summer already beating records

Northland roofer Jamal Archibald drinks at least three litres of water per day in this searing heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Summer temperatures around Northland are already breaking records, forcing outdoor workers to take more breaks and icy-cold drinks than usual.

MetService figures show Kaitaia recorded the highest mercury reading so far this summer at 29.7C on Tuesday, followed by 29.2C in Kaikohe, 28.9C at Whangārei Airport, 28.8C in Kerikeri, and 24.1C in Cape Reinga on January 2.

The readings in Whangārei and Kerikeri were on Wednesday, and in Kaikohe on Tuesday.

The highest temperature at Whangārei Airport last summer was 28.7C, Kaitaia 28.3C, Kaikohe 28.3C, Kerikeri 29.1C, and Cape Reinga 25.8C.

Henry Cooper, director of Xpert Roofing and Construction, said his workers "got hammered" by the heat in the mid to late afternoons and it this summer seemed to be hotter than previous years.

"We do a lot of re-roofing that exposes a house to weather elements so we take regular breaks, drink plenty of water, always wear straw hats, get into shades, and have cold drinks."

Roofsafe owner Layne Neho said those working outside needed to work to weather conditions.

"Fatigue plays a big role in health and safety and we just have to make sure we don't overdo things. Know your limits because the last thing you need is to have an accident."

Neho said his workers took more breaks, wore long sleeves, brim hats and took plenty of rest at times of the day when the heat became unbearable.

In a first for New Zealand, MetService is among a number of institutions running a heat alert trial this summer for 22 locations around the country, including Whangarei.

The pilot is a first step towards supporting communities at greatest risk from health effects related to climate change.

MetService will monitor heat alerts for the 22 locations and when significant heat is forecast, a heat alert banner for the affected area will appear on the forecast page on metservice.com.

To define temperature thresholds for the 22 locations selected for the trial, hourly observation data is used from MetService weather station locations nationwide to calculate the daily maximum "feels like" temperature.

The "feels like" temperature is calculated using temperature, humidity and wind.

MetService has more than 25 years of hourly data for each location in the trial.

When two consecutive days are set to meet or exceed the respective threshold for the weather station at that location, a heat alert will be issued.

"Extreme heat can cause illness and death, but effective planning and actions can reduce its effects on health. Because effects of heat are associated with relative rather than absolute temperatures, even in New Zealand's temperate climate people can experience negative health effects with modest increases in seasonal temperature," MetService said.

Although everyone is vulnerable to extreme heat, babies and infants, older people, those with medical conditions or on certain medications are more at risk.

Climate Change Research Institute (CCRI) at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) are others involved in the pilot project.

St John in Northland is advising people to seek medical intervention if they showed symptoms of overheating this summer. Photo / NZME

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said high temperatures were likely to continue until later this month partly as a result of high pressure systems.

In late January, she said a low pressure system was forecast to bring cooler weather.

Dr Ankush Mittal, public health medicine specialist at the Northland District Health Board, advised Northlanders to drink plenty of water, eat frozen snacks and cut down on alcohol as it caused more dehydration in hot weather.

Outdoor activities and exercises should be done early in the morning or late in the evening if possible, he said.

"Keep a close eye on neighbours, especially the elderly, to check they're okay. Remember, children, older people or those with health concerns may find it more difficult to cope with the heat."

As the new school year begins, Mittal said it was important to keep children safe – equip them with a water bottle, appropriate clothing, sunblock and a hat. Perhaps even add a chiller pad to their lunch to keep it cooler for longer, he said.

St John officers in Northland aren't aware of any callouts relating to heat stroke so far this summer but said people should be aware of the risks of overheating among those vulnerable.

"Typically, these types of heat related incidents occur at outdoor sporting events, or music festivals held during summer but with Covid-19 many of these events have been cancelled," Northland operations manager Tony Devanney said.

Signs of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, general weakness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and dizziness.



Tips for managing in hot weather:

Drink plenty of water— try two litres per day

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks

Eat nourishing food with a high water content such as fruit and salads

Stay out of the sun and use sunscreen

Dress in light clothing. Cool cottons and natural fabrics are the best