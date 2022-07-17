Northlanders are being reminded to mask up, keep social distancing and stay at home if they're sick as the community spread of Covid-19 ramps up in the region. Photo / Tania Whyte

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ Te Tai Tokerau is reminding Northlanders Covid remains an issue and is urging people to take advantage of vaccination clinics and get immunised this week.

There is significant community spread of the virus in Northland, with more than 200 new cases reported each day last week.

There were 205 new cases notified in the region in the 24 hours to 6am on Saturday, July 16.

There are currently 1554 active cases in Northland and 25 cases currently in hospital.

A further 43,2744 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Northland.

Covid cases have recently jumped as the borders opened and New Zealanders returned home from overseas holidays.

"This is a reminder that Covid remains an issue in our community and people should remain vigilant," Te Whatu Ora Health NZ Te Tai Tokerau said.

"Wear masks inside when shopping or around groups of people, stay 2m away from people you don't know, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you're sick and get tested and make sure to get your full course of Covid-19 immunisations."

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health also issued a reminder people should wear masks to help stop the spread of Covid.

"Even if you're fully vaccinated, or have had Covid-19, continuing to wear a face mask is important in keeping you, your whānau, and your community safe.

"As a general rule, the ministry urges people to wear a mask in public indoor settings outside the home and in poorly ventilated spaces, or when it is hard to physically distance from other people."

Vaccination clinics will operate at 11 Matthews Ave in Kaitaia, 1 Sammaree Place in Kerikeri, 22a Normanby Street in Dargaville, and at Northland Events Centre, 51 Okara Dr in Whangārei at various times and days this week.

No appointments are necessary.

Visit www.northlanddhb.org.nz for details.