Northern Advocate

Northlanders feel pain at the petrol pump as fuel prices reach record highs

6 minutes to read
Skyrocketing fuel prices are causing massive amounts of pain at the pump. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jenny Ling
By
Jenny Ling

Northern Advocate journalist



Northlanders are calling on the Government to find genuine solutions to the cost-of- living crisis as "disgusting" petrol prices reach record highs.

Skyrocketing fuel prices are causing massive amounts of pain at the pump,

