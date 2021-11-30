Northlanders encouraged to donate new Kiwi books to Whangārei kids for Christmas

Whangārei locals are encouraged to gift a new Kiwi book to a local child through Kiwi Christmas Books.

Whangārei residents are once again being encouraged to play Santa Claus by gifting the joy of reading to local children and youth in need.

Kiwi Christmas Books is a nationwide initiative which suggests that people buy a new children's book by a New Zealand author or illustrator to donate to a local charity. Books donated in Whangārei will be delivered to the Whangārei Women's Refuge, which will distribute them as Christmas presents for children whose families are using the refuge's services.

All types of books are suitable, and for all ages: board books, picture books, chapter books, young adult fiction, non-fiction and reference. An added bonus is that buying a new Kiwi book supports local authors and illustrators, publishers and booksellers. Books can be dropped off at Storytime in Whangārei's Town Basin.

Journalist and author of the book "Spark Hunter" Sonya Wilson started Kiwi Christmas Books in Auckland in 2019, and collected more than 1600 books to give to children through Auckland City Mission and Auckland Women's Refuge. The idea went nationwide in 2020, and last year nearly 250 books were collected for Whangārei children.

Kiwi Christmas Books Whangārei co-ordinator Mary de Ruyter said kids have a lot to gain from reading.

"It stokes their imagination, introduces new ideas and other worlds, and teaches empathy. Most of all, a good story can take you on an adventure, and be heaps of fun."

She added that the ongoing impact of the pandemic and lockdowns has made life tougher for many Whangārei families this year so it's even more important that people donate a book if they're able to.

"We're asking people to please avoid donating second-hand books. These kids are generally having a challenging time, and they deserve something shiny and new. Even donating one book will brighten a child's Christmas."

Books can be dropped at Storytime in Reyburn House Lane by December 13. For more information, visit www.kiwichristmasbooks.org.nz or follow Kiwi Christmas Books on Facebook or Instagram.