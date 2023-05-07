Northlanders should brace for more rain, as another heavy rain watch has been issued for the region on Tuesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

MetService has not extended the orange heavy rain warning for Northland from Saturday and only one road remains closed in the Far North.

But Northlanders should brace for more rain, as another heavy rain watch has been issued for the region on Tuesday.

An Orange Heavy Rain Warning was in place for Northland from last Wednesday until 6am Saturday following forecasts of a “long and slow” rainfall event that threatened to further drench the region.

Far North District Council said Civil Defence has stood down the Emergency Operations Centre at its Kaikohe headquarters, though key staff would continue to monitor the situation.

The council is asking motorists to drive with caution as there were heavy falls of rain around Kaitāia and along the east coast between Kerikeri and Whangārei, and there may still be surface flooding.

There were no serious incidents reported to emergency services, council said.

Sandhills Rd between Ahipara and Awanui is currently still closed due to surface flooding, according to the council’s most recent update.

About a dozen other roads in the Far North are open and passable but caution is advised due to flooding and slips, including Foreshore Rd in Ahipara, Inland Rd in Doubtless Bay, and Pawarenga and Whangape roads.

Northland had been battered by strong winds and heavy rain for nearly a week which followed the wettest start to a year ever in the region.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said more rain is likely this week.

“That heavy rain that travelled from the north to the west coast of the South Island is intensifying and moving back eastwards and will bring another burst of heavy rain to a lot of places such as Northland.”

MetService has issued a yellow heavy rain watch on Tuesday from 3am to 6pm.

This could be upgraded to orange closer to the time, Owen said.

“In behind that is another big trough coming from the Tasman Sea moving across the country which is looking like rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s going to be wet for a wee while yet.”

Owen said moisture from the tropics is causing moisture and warm temperatures.

This is likely to change mid-week, she said.

“It may not get rid of all the rain, but temperatures will be dropping down to average for this time year rather than causing those humid, sticky nights we’ve been having.”

Meanwhile, the Niwa climate forecast for the three months to the end of July predict Northland will have warmer than average temperatures, while rainfall is expected to be around normal.