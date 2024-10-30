Concentration is high at last year’s Northland Chess Championship's junior table.
The chessboards are ready, and the pieces and players are set for battle for the Northland Chess Championship which returns to Kerikeri on November 2.
The annual Northland event, which started in 2022, promises an exhilarating contest of strategy and intellect, drawing players of all ages and skill levels from across the region.
Event organiser Lasse Pedersen said unlike many other chess competitions in New Zealand, the tournament is open to everyone.
“From 6-year-olds to seasoned veterans in their 80s, players from all walks of life will come together to share their passion for a game that inspires, instils confidence, and provides a unique experience for both competitors and spectators.
“We wanted to create a fun, inclusive, family-friendly environment that aims to accommodate those who may not have played in a tournament before.”