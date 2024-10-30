Local chess clubs and schools from Mangawhai to Kaitāia are rallying to make the annual event a key highlight of their year, Pedersen said.

“This year, we expect around 130 participants, many of whom are younger players.

“But this championship is about more than just competition; it’s about uniting communities.”

The tournament will again be held at the Kerikeri Turner Centre.

Last year, Benjamin Wyrsch-Copplestone from Whangārei won the junior category, Rudolph Louw from Kerikeri won the youth category, and Cyber Li from Whangārei won the seniors.

This year’s Northland Chess Championship is set to attract players of all ages and skill levels.

Kerikeri Turner Centre general manager Gerry Paul said the tournament was a fantastic initiative for the community.

“Seeing participants of various levels and ages from different areas of Northland reminds us of the diversity and talent in our region and makes our area vibrant and welcoming.”

Experienced chess arbiters from Auckland will run the tournament.

Participants will be divided into three age categories: junior, youth, and senior.

Over six intense Swiss-style rounds, with each match carefully timed, players will showcase their skills, starting at 10am and finishing around 5pm.

Select games will be projected onto spectator screens, enhancing the experience for onlookers.

New to this year’s event is the opportunity for players and spectators to try their hand at “bullet chess”, a fast-paced format where each player has just two minutes to make their moves.

Spaces for the tournament are still available, and registration - for a mere $10 - remains open.

To sign up visit the Kerikeri Chess Club website: https://sites.google.com/view/kerikerichessclub.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.