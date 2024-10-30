Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Hato Hone St John in Kerikeri celebrates 50 years

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read
The St John Kerikeri jubilee committee. Bob Trautz (left), Kathryn Starr, Ros Smith, Dale Bell, Nick Scott, Margaret Suckling, Alison Parr and Mike Isle.

The St John Kerikeri jubilee committee. Bob Trautz (left), Kathryn Starr, Ros Smith, Dale Bell, Nick Scott, Margaret Suckling, Alison Parr and Mike Isle.

Hato Hone St John in Kerikeri celebrates 50 years

It is 1974 and small group of citizens “mulled over a couple of bevies” that an emergency response team should be formed in Kerikeri.

They badgered everyone who could help get it off the ground, they did some first aid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate