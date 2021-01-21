Northland youth enjoy filmmaking workshop in Whangārei

Jason Taylor, producer and educator at Tai Huri Films, watches as filmmaking workshop participants shoot a scene. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whether it's in front of the camera or behind the scenes, a group of youth involved in a Whangārei filmmaking workshop say they have enjoyed expanding their knowledge and meeting new people this week.

Twelve Northland youth have been trying their hand at writing, acting and filming at a summer filmmaking workshop being run by Tai Huri Films, a company started by producer and educator Jason Taylor.

Taylor said the workshop, which started Monday, has been "awesome".

"I've been really surprised at how well they've been able to compromise on some things. Some ideas were put forward regarding our story and they weren't always picked up, but they were able to let go and breathe on it. So that's been really cool."

Taylor said the workshop started with youth working on a film challenge in small groups before collaborating on a film with everyone.

Aria Bercic, 16, from Whangārei said she took part in the workshop after being encouraged by her parents.

"They thought it would be a good real life experience and a new perspective for me before I do the same at college."

As a writer, she loved the ability to tell stories in a unique way.

"It's nice to work with a fresh team and get a taste for what it will potentially be like in the real film industry," she said.



Bercic said she had enjoyed the workshop.

"I can see all of us gaining a lot of new knowledge and a lot of new perspectives from this workshop."

Ceres de Ridder, 15, said she wanted to attend the workshop to boost her confidence and learn about different aspects of film.

"I'm into acting. I'm not used to being on video, I usually just do plays in front of audiences. It feels weird in front of the camera because I'm not used to it, but it's good to learn it."

Taylor said the most rewarding part of the workshop had been seeing how well the rangatahi had been working together.

"They have been really developing their talents. It's been so amazing to see how they contribute to an overall idea and the kind of natural ability to listen to each other to accept other people's ideas."

Taylor said after the filming is complete, one of the workshop participants, who is a skilled editor, will work on the edit next week.

Once it's finished the group will come together again to view it.