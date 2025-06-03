MetService says a widespread weather system is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain throughout tomorrow and into the evening. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

MetService says a widespread weather system is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain throughout tomorrow and into the evening. Photo / NZME

MetService is urging people to keep an eye on the forecast as a weather system is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain tomorrow.

The national weather authority issued a strong wind watch from 4pm until midnight tomorrow and a heavy rain watch from 8am until midnight.

Meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said strong winds were expected to pass through the region, bringing with them widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Mhlongo said the “widespread system” would sit across Northland, and gusts of between 92-110m/h were forecast.

He said people should stay indoors if possible, as conditions such as strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning could be dangerous.