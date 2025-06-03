Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland weather watches issued for Wednesday as heavy rain, strong winds to hammer region

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

MetService says a widespread weather system is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain throughout tomorrow and into the evening. Photo / NZME

MetService says a widespread weather system is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain throughout tomorrow and into the evening. Photo / NZME

MetService is urging people to keep an eye on the forecast as a weather system is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain tomorrow.

The national weather authority issued a strong wind watch from 4pm until midnight tomorrow and a heavy rain watch from 8am until midnight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate