Flooding on SH16 in Kaipara on Monday. Photo / Michael Craig

Downpours overnight have already impacted parts of the region as Northland braces for a forecasted onslaught of heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

Okarika at Rowland Rd, just outside Dargaville, recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall up until 7am today. The area received 50mm of rain. Kimberley Rd in Hauhora received 41.5mm, Kohe Rd at Pawarenga 39.5mm, Wekaweka Rd in Waimamaku and Wiroa Rd at Waitangi 37mm. Paparoa did not receive any rain over the 24-hour period.

Mayors Vince Cocurullo and Craig Jepson of Whangārei and Kaipara respectively are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially this afternoon when Northland will be the hardest hit, and to work from home where practicable.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel. This is going to be a short, sharp weather event,” Cocurullo said.

Whangārei District Council contractors were prepared to attend to roading and other issues and Cocurullo urged Whangārei residents to report incidents as soon as possible.

Jepson said people should be sensible and keep off the roads where possible.

“Northland is pretty used to this sort of weather and Northlanders are good at adapting and making allowances during this weather,” he said.

Roads

There are no road closures in the Whangārei district as of 8.10am. However, Whangārei District Council warned that contractors are clearing trees and other debris from a number of roads and asked people to avoid travelling. Waipū Gorge Rd and Waipū Caves Rd are down to one lane, and Milbrook Rd (in multiple locations) is only passable with caution.

No local road closures have been reported in the Kaipara District this morning. State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns remains closed after slips on Friday.

Civil Defence said trailer trucks and large trucks are advised to use SH12 and then SH14 to detour the closed highway. Trucks using SH16 coming north are getting stuck on the corner at Lane Cove, Waipū. Lighter vehicles can detour via Waipū and Mangawhai.

As of 8.30am this morning only one road in Far North is closed due to flooding — but motorists around the district are being urged to drive to the conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

Maromākū-Tōwai Rd, off SH 1 south of Kawakawa, remains closed due to flooding which is too deep even for 4WD access. Kaitāia-Awaroa Road — a key route around the west coast to Kaitāia now that SH1 is closed at Mangamuka Gorge — is open but caution is required due to surface flooding.

On Monday night it was passable to 4WD vehicles only. Caution was also required on West Coast Rd, near Mitimiti in North Hokianga, due to surface flooding.

Within Kaitāia, both Grigg St and Commerce St, the town’s main commercial street, have surface flooding. Kohukohu Road (North Hokianga), Ayrtons Access Rd (South Hokianga) and Tirohanga Rd (near Kawakawa) are partly blocked by fallen trees but still passable.

Waka Kotahi Transport Agency yesterday lifted the toll on the Northern Gateway until the state of emergency in Auckland is lifted to help provide an alternative route to a flooded SH 16.





Hospitals

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau says all of its critical clinical services will be continuing although there may be some disruptions.

“We are anticipating that much of our planned care will also continue as patients have time-sensitive and long-awaited treatment and appointments,” a statement read.

Patients are asked to continue to attend appointments if safe to do so. Otherwise, people can contact Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau to reschedule.





Schools

There is no official order in place from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to close schools in Northland. However, some have chosen to push out their term one start dates.

The ministry has advised parents and caregivers to check school websites or Facebook pages for the latest information on closures.

Many schools across the Northland region were not due to return until next week and later this week but Whangārei Boys High School and Whangārei Intermediate School have pushed their opening dates from January 31 to February 1 in order to ensure the safety of whānau, staff and students.

Ruakaka School will be making an update at 11am today as to whether they plan to open tomorrow.

NorthTec Te Pukenga has decided to close its campuses for the next 48 hours with a review to take place on Wednesday.







