Strong winds have also blown a piece of sheeting off a decommissioned holding tank at by Mair Rd in Ruakākā.

Channel Infrastructure communications manager Laura Malcom said high winds had blown the cover onto their site, however, it was too blustery to send someone to cover the tank.

She said they were monitoring the situation and working with police.

There was no risk to the public.

Whangārei District Council reported Mangapai Rd, off State Highway 1 in Oakleigh, had closed because of flooding.

Council was monitoring floodwaters on Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, said to be 200mm deep in some places.

Motorists reported a slip on SH11 in Ōpua about 11am. Some trees had fallen across the road but were cleared within 15 minutes.

Waka Kotahi had not officially reported the slip or any closures.

Multiple slips and downed trees have being reported by a motorist travelling from Paihia to Kawakawa. The road was down to a single lane in a some places.

About 255 Top Energy customers in the Far North are without power - down from 965 at 9am today.

An equipment fault on the Oruru feeder is behind the largest outage, impacting 114 customers near Peria.

Northpower has reported three unplanned power outages affecting 81 homes in Whakapara, Bickerstaffe Rd, and Memorial Dr.

The power cut in Whakapara was because trees had fallen onto the power lines. Strong winds had caused Bickerstaffe Rd’s outage, and it was not known why power was out in Memorial Dr.

Top Energy said it had been a “wild night” with lots of wind that had only started to ease around mid-morning.

According to Northland Regional Council rainfall data, areas like Kaikohe and Ōhaeawai have received more than 70mm since midnight.

Some locations near Kerikeri and the Bay of Islands had recorded more 90mm as of 10am.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakkar said the maximum wind speed recorded so far was a gust of 120km/h at Marsden Point about 9.30am.

The average wind speed for Marsden Point peaked at about 65km/h.

Rainfall had largely cleared from western and northern areas but more heavy rain was expected today, especially along the east coast.

MetService encouraged people to stay up to date on the issued watches and warnings.

Moerewa local Roddy Pihema was busy already checking drains and culverts in the area.

Already, many of the residential streets in Moerewa were flooded, and the front lawns of some homes were completely submerged.

Flooding outside Te Kura Kaupapa o Taumarere about 10.45am this morning. Photo / Roddy Pihema

According to MetService’s rain radar, Kaikohe received 71mm of rain overnight, and Ōhaeawai received 54mm - including a downpour where 22mm fell in one hour.

In Ruakākā, swells of 4.3m were recorded at Marsden Point this morning.

More to come.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.