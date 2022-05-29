The region is no stranger to heavy downpours like this flooding that occurred back in March. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kerikeri proved to be the wettest place in Northland overnight as torrential downpours saturated the region.

A heavy rain watch in place for Northland is expected to lift at around 9am today. Strong wind gusts are also forecast to ease as the wild weather moves south.

A spokesperson for Metservice said the most rain fell in Kerikeri, where 60mm were recorded in the past 24 hours up to 7.15am today.

Kaikohe followed in Kerikeri's wake with 37mm of rainfall for the same time period.

"It's nothing extreme," the spokesperson said. "It's relatively wet and spread across the area more so in the eastern parts."

The Kāeo River remains well below an area of State Highway 10, just north of the Kāeo Fire Station, prone to flooding.

Although the Far North township's rainfall figures remain low, the wind gusts recorded in the elevated area topped the region.

The Metservice spokesperson said wind gusts of 100kmp/h were recorded in Kāeo around 6.30am. Strong gusts of 94kmp/h also battered the Tutukākā Harbour at 7am.

"The stronger winds are shifting to the south and are easing now."

The wet weather - joined by severe thunderstorms - is forecasted to dampen the morning until around 9am when downpours will ease to showers.

The region's roads remain open despite the heavy rain, according to information from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Motorists headed towards Whangārei Heads are urged to take care as a tree branch hangs low across the road just before Taraunui Rd in Parua Bay.